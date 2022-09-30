Will hold heritage volunteer camps every year: KHT Trustee BV Papa Rao

Mulugu District Collector S Krishna Aditya addressing the WHV meeting at Palampet village of Mulugu district on Friday.

Mulugu: Kakatiya Heritage Trust (KHT) Trustee and former IAS officer BV Papa Rao said that they were planning to conduct volunteer camps every year in December along with Ramappa Festival where services of heritage volunteers would be utilised.

Kakatiya Heritage Trust organized World Heritage Volunteer (WHV)-2022 camp at UNESCO inscribed world heritage monument Kakatiya Rudreshwara temple popularly known as Ramappa temple at Palampet village in the district from September 19 to 30.

Addressing the volunteers at the valedictory session on Friday, District Collector Krishna Aditya congratulated trust and volunteers for their rigorous activities during the camp.

A total of 24 experts including ICOMAS India president Dr Navin Piplani, Prof Alok Tripathi, ADG Conservation, Archaeological Survey of India, conservation architects, experts from INTACH, Stapatis, and faculty from NIT Warangal, historians, dancers participated and interacted with volunteers. Dr Kusuma Suryakiran, Assistant Tourism Promotion Officer, and others were present.