Hanamkonda: Thousand Pillar temple restoration works in full swing

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 07:21 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hanamkonda: Work on restoring the ‘Kalyana Mandapam’ or ‘Natya Mandapam ‘of the historic Thousand Pillar Temple is in full swing, thanks to the efforts of the Kakatiya Heritage Trust (KHT). According to KHT Trustee and in-charge of the restoration project, Prof M Panduranga Rao, more than 90 percent of the works had been completed, and fixing of the roof would be done by March 31 next year.

The Kalyana Mandapam, comprising 132 pillars, was dismantled in 2006 as it became weak, but unfortunately the works could not progress on the expected lines due to shortage of funds from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), a central government agency that works under the Ministry of Tourism and Culture. Though the works were abandoned midway by the sthapati (architect) due to delay in payment for the works, the works were resumed only after 15 years in November last year.

“The carving of the missing stone beams (pillars) is going on. We are making 30 tonnes of beams out of a total weight of 60 tonnes for beams. As many as six old pillars are missing,” Panduranga Rao said. Carving of four of them has already been done. Meanwhile, the ASI has called for tenders for getting the missing roof slabs and the tenders will be opened on November 23.

After finishing the carving of the pillars, the installation of the pillars and roof will commence, and special cranes that can lift up to 50 tonnes would be used to arrange the pillars as well as the slab.

It may be worth mentioning here that the foundation for this temple and Kalyana Mandapam was laid by utilising sand-box technology with granular piles used for strengthening. Seven layers of Pradakshanapada (platform on which devotees can go around the temple) and five layers of Kakshasana (a kind of porch) were built to bring the structure to the floor-level. The mandapa had its foundation going six metres deep in the sand and was 9.5 metres high. A total of 2,560 sculptures adorned the Mandapam.

Kakatiyan king Rudra Deva built the temple and the Mandapam in 1163 AD, and it is said to have taken 72 long years for the completion. The ASI is spending a total of Rs 9.90 crore on the restoration of the works, according to the officials.