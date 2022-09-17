World heritage volunteers camp to be held at Ramappa temple from Sept 19 to 30

Warangal/Mulugu: Kakatiya Heritage Trust (KHT) in association with INTACH, Telangana Tourism Department and other organisations will conduct a 12-day “World heritage volunteers camp -2022” at Kakatiya Rudreswara temple, popularly known as Ramappa temple from September 19 to 30.

Ministers V Srinivas Goud, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, MLA Dansari Anasuya, Superintending Archaeologist Dr Smitha S Kumar, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and others will attend the inaugural programme. District Collector S Krishna Aditya will also grace the function, while Pandu Ranga Rao will preside over the function.

Fifty volunteers including eight foreigners have been selected for this camp, said Pandu Ranga Rao the trustee of KHT. He said volunteers from with a minimum qualification of B.Tech/B.A in civil engineering, arts, architecture, tourism, history, and archaeology from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal and other institutes were chose. The camp is being conducted with clearance from the UNESCO. Thirty experts would deliver the lectures on different subjects of the temple during the 12 days’ camp.

“Every day there will be three lectures from 9 am to 1 pm and filed visit in the afternoon for nine days as a part of the camp,” he said. “On September 17, a heritage walk will be conducted from the Palampet village to the Ramappa tank bund on the occasion of the world tourism day,” he said.

“Kakatiya dance Perini Shivathandavam, Kommu and Banjara dance performances will be organised at the temple during the camp,” Prof Rao informed. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and ICOMOS representatives will also participate in the programme.