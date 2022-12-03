Will make police available to common man: Warangal CP AV Ranganath

AV Ranganath has taken charge as the Warangal Police Commissioner from the outgoing CP Dr Tarun Joshi at the police commissioner’s office in Hanamkonda

AV Ranganath takes charge as Warangal CP on Saturday.

Warangal/Hanamkonda: AV Ranganath has taken charge as the Warangal Police Commissioner from the outgoing CP Dr Tarun Joshi at the police commissioner’s office in Hanamkonda here on Saturday.

A 2006-batch State police officer, Ranganath headed the Hyderabad city traffic wing as joint CP since December last year prior to this posting. The outgoing CP Tarun Joshi presented him with a flower bouquet and congratulated him.

Speaking to the media, the new CP said he would work hard to serve the common people as per the norms. “I will ensure that the police services would be available to the common people. The police should serve the interests of the commoners. With the development of Warangal city, the problems of different kinds including the land disputes have also multiplied in the city. Considering this, I will work hard to resolve the issues following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs),” he said, and warned that action would be taken against those who interfere in the disputes.

Ranganath also said rowdyism and gundaism would be checked as they would cause harm to law and order. Stating that the political activity will increase in the coming days due to general elections next year, he said that stern action would be initiated against those who use the social media platform to spread false information.

Bhadradri Kothagudem SP Dr Vineeth G, DCPs Venkatalakshmi, Ashok Kumar, Sitaram, Additional DCPs Vaibhav R Gaikwad, K Pushpa Reddy, Sanjeev, Suresh Kumar, ACPs, Inspectors and other staff called on the new CP and congratulated him.