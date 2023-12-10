Suryapet: Congress leader Damodar Reddy pledges to fulfill poll promises despite defeat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Senior Congress leader Ramreddi Damodar Reddy speaking at a media conference at Suryapet on Sunday.

Suryapet: Senior Congress leader Ramreddi Damodar Reddy on Sunday made it clear that he would take up with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy the implementation of the promises he had made during his election campaign even though he was defeated.

Speaking at a media conference here, Damodar Reddy said he had moral victory in the recent elections as the total votes got by BRS candidate G Jagadish Reddy in the triangular contest were less than the votes polled by the other two candidates. However, he thanked the people of the State for voting the Congress to power in the elections. Reminding that out of six guarantees, two guarantees were being implemented by the Congress government and remaining would also be implemented very soon, he added.

He also demanded an inquiry into the role of Jagadish Reddy, who worked as Energy Minister for 10 years, in connection with the power sector’s current situation.

He assured that changes would be made in the integrated vegetable and meat market as per the requirement of vendors. Justice would be done to the owners of the shops who incurred losses due to road widening in the town.