Will revive traditional occupations: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was committed to the socio-economic development of those who are relying on the traditional occupations in the State, said Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav here on Saturday.

Participating in a programme organised in connection with National Fish Farmers Day here, the Minister said the fishermen community did not get proper recognition in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. “But after the formation of Telangana State, the Chief Minister was according priority to the community and allocating more funds for their development,” he said.

He advised the fishermen to utilise the schemes introduced by the State government for developing socially and economically. He suggested they be united and resolve problems, if any, amicably.

He said fish seedlings were distributed without collecting any charges and mobile fish outlets were also provided to them at a subsidy rate. Fish cultivation has improved significantly in the State because of various initiatives taken up by the State government.

He said plans have already been chalked out to resolve the problems being faced by the fishermen in marketing to sell their produce and added that 150 mobile outlets were started to supply fish at the doorsteps of consumers.

These mobile outlets were provided at 60 per cent subsidy, he explained. Srinivas Yadav said efforts were on to increase the production of murrel fish (Korra Matta), which has more demand in the market and made it clear that the interference of middlemen in fishermen’s business would not be tolerated.

“We will take stern action against such people,” he said, adding that all the water bodies would be brimming with water throughout the year soon. He distributed cheques to the bereaved family members of 105 fishermen, who died due to various reasons.

Each family got a cheque of Rs 2 lakh under the insurance scheme. As many as 3,36,799 fishermen would be eligible for the scheme.

