Will teach a befitting lesson to Centre: Indrakaran Reddy

08:28 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

File Photo: Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy

Peddapalli: Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy warned to teach a befitting lesson to the union government, which was showing discrimination on Telangana farmers by refusing to purchase Yasangi season paddy.

On his way to Kotapalli to inaugurate Pranahitha Pushkaralu, the Minister halted in Peddapalli for a while and interacted with media persons along with local MLA D Manohar Reddy.

Indrakaran Reddy said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken the decision to purchase each and every grain produced by the farmers as the central government was denying purchasing the crop.

Despite the huge financial burden on the exchequer of the state government, the Chief Minister has decided to procure paddy by providing minimum support price (MSP) to farmers by setting up paddy purchasing centers in every village.

