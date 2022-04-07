Will visit Bhadrachalam by train or road: Governor Tamilisai

Published Date - 08:45 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

File Photo: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: For the second consecutive day, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan continued to vent ire against the Telangana government for allegedly ‘insulting’ the institution of the Governor’s office by “denying her the protocol she deserved in her official capacity.”

“Leave aside everything, should a lady like me be insulted and ignored?” she asked after her meeting with union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Governor shared her plans to visit Bhadrachalam soon to attend the Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam using any mode of transportation like train or road arranged by the State government. She reminded that she went to Medaram Jatara, Yadadri and Nagarkurnool by road. “I travelled by road for five hours to visit Medaram Jatara. I will be going by road as that is the mode of transport for a Governor in the State,” she said, apparently hinting that no other mode of transport like helicopter was provided to her.

Tamilisai Soundararajan alleged that when her mother passed away, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao did call her up to offer condolences. “He did not even respond to my calls for arrangement of a special flight to Chennai to perform the last rites of my mother. Is this how a sister is treated? People of Telangana should decide,” she added.

She also wondered why the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues did not attend the Republic Day celebrations and later, pre-Ugadi celebrations hosted at Raj Bhavan.

“Though Raj Bhavan had sent invitations to the Chief Minister and the Ministers, none of them turned up. Raj Bhavan had also sent invitations to MPs, MLAs and MLCs to the event but no one came. Even senior civil and police officials did not attend the celebrations. The Chief Minister, Ministers and the Chief Secretary should clarify what their problem is with me,” she demanded.

Stating that she was a positive and friendly person who was open to discuss any issue that the State government, Chief Minister or the Chief Secretary had with her, she said that as the Governor of the State, she gave appointments to leaders of all political parties including the BJP.

She also reacted to the criticism about her political affiliation, stating that she was neither carrying a party flag or leading a party batallion.

Tamilisai Soundararajan alleged that the condition of government hospitals in Telangana was pathetic, while State-run universities had 60 per cent vacant posts. She alleged that the government was intentionally weakening these sectors. She also claimed to have discussed various other issues with the union Home Minister.

