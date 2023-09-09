Willing to sacrifice for Telugu people, says Chandrababu Naidu

The national president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) asserts his innocence, stating that he hasn't committed any wrongdoing. He further claims that the CID officials apprehended him without presenting any clear evidence.

By IANS Updated On - 12:38 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Nandyal: Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested by the state CID in a corruption case on Saturday, said that he is prepared to sacrifice his life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people.

Stating that he has not done any mistake, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president said the CID officials arrested him without showing any prima facie evidence. “For the past 45 years, I have selflessly served Telugu people. I am prepared to sacrifice my life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people. No force on earth can stop me from serving people, my Andhra Pradesh and my motherland,” reads a post from Naidu’s handle on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, he told media persons after his arrest in Nandyal that he had not made any mistake. He said the police came last night and created an atmosphere of fear. “The police came to the area last night and created a lot of fuss and when I asked them to show the proof of my committing any mistake they failed to produce any such kind of evidence,” Naidu told media persons before being shifted to Vijayawada.

“The ruling party is very keen on somehow foisting some false case against me which is highly undesirable,” Naidu said.

“They booked some cases and without showing any evidence, they have arrested me. I asked to show any prima facie evidence. They said they have registered an FIR. There is no mention of my role or facts in the FIR,” he said.

Naidu also appealed to people and TDP cadres to remain calm.