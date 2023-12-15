Wind pattern adds to construction pollution: IIIT Hyderabad study

Wind pattern and wind tunnels are aiding elevation of particulate matter in the air

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 10:47 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: Air pollution from construction boom in the city is not just affecting residents in the proximity of the construction site but also residential blocks that are located further away. This is due to wind pattern and wind tunnels that are aiding elevation of particulate matter in the air.

This has been revealed in a study carried out by the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad researchers, whose paper on ‘Comparative Analysis of Construction-Related Air Pollution In Indoor and Outdoor Environments’ won the best paper award at the 11th international conference on Environment Pollution and Prevention 2023 held in Brisbane, Australia. The study examined both air quality index and indoor air quality due to construction activity.

Using sensors, the researchers collected a total of 65,000 data points for both indoor and outdoor scenarios from a residential complex adjacent to a construction site. In addition, construction images during day and night at a frequency of 15 minutes were captured. The images were later co-located with air pollution data.

According to the researchers, while proximity to the construction site is a determining factor for elevated levels of PM2.5 and PM10, one of the residential blocks that was located further away actually reported the highest mean values of both kinds of particulate matter. “Wind pattern and the presence of wind ducts played a role in raising PM2.5 and PM10 levels in this case,” says Rishikesh Bose, lead author of the paper.

The researchers said the block closest to the construction site showed the highest outdoor levels of PM10. But the surprise finding was in its lowest CO2 emissions and indoor pollution, they said, adding that it was due to its residents throwing open all windows thus ensuring excellent ventilation.

Prof Kavita Vemuri, who is looking into the health aspects of the project, said, “We want to convey that construction activity taken without proper care to protect the environment around is dangerous for everyone in close proximity to it.”

A study on the effects of ventilation in indoor spaces using CO2 sensors found that rooms without adequate ventilation turn toxic. “People typically assume that when they close all windows and turn on ACs indoors, they are safe from the pollutants. Our study showed that the indoor air quality becomes quite toxic in the absence of adequate ventilation,” Rishikesh says.