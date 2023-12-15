Hyderabad shivers as minimum temperatures plummet below seasonal norms

The city witnessed a chilly turn with various areas reporting temperatures plummeting below the 15 degrees Celsius mark.

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 03:25 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Photo: Gotte Venkat

Hyderabad: Thursday night and the early hours of Friday brought a nip in the air as Hyderabad experienced a drop in temperatures, sending shivers across the city. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the minimum temperatures plunged significantly, marking a departure from the seasonal average.

The city witnessed a chilly turn with various areas reporting temperatures plummeting below the 15 degrees Celsius mark. The recorded average minimum temperature stood at a chilly 13.6 degrees Celsius, notably lower than the expected normal mark of 15.2 degrees Celsius for this time of year.

Breaking down the local temperature readings, the BHEL area bore the brunt, registering the lowest temperature in the city at 11.4 degrees Celsius. Following closely, Rajendranagar reported 11.5 degrees Celsius, while Moula Ali recorded 11.9 degrees Celsius. Other areas affected included Gachibowli at 12.7 degrees Celsius, Quthbullapur at 13.1 degrees Celsius, West Marredpally and Bandlaguda at 13.6 degrees Celsius each, and Hayathnagar at 14 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest minimum temperatures recorded within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits so far this season.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued forecasts indicating a continuation of foggy or misty mornings, followed by partly cloudy skies later in the day for the next three days in Hyderabad. These conditions are expected to persist, with the average minimum temperature forecasted to range between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures recorded (December 15)

BHEL: 11.4°C

Rajendranagar: 11.5°C

Moula Ali: 11.9°C

Gachibowli: 12.7°C

Quthbullapur: 13.1°C

West Marredpally: 13.6°C

Bandlaguda: 13.6°C

Hayathnagar: 14°C