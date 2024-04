Wine shops, bars in Hyderabad to close temporarily for Hanuman Jayanthi

Wine/toddy shops and restaurant bars closed from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for Sri Hanuman Jayanthi,

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 April 2024, 07:22 PM

Hyderabad: All wine shops/toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants (excluding bars in Star hotels and registered clubs) located in the city will remain closed from 6 a.m on Tuesday to 6 a.m the next day in view of Sri Hanuman Jayanthi, a press release stated.

