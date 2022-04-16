Hyderabad: Liquor outlets to be closed on Saturday

Published Date - 01:01 AM, Sat - 16 April 22

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra on Friday issued orders to close liquor outlets on the occasion of the Hanuman Jayanthi festival from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday.

The Commissioner in the order said that wine shops, toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants, excluding those attached to star hotels and registered clubs in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, would be closed. A similar order was also issued by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat ordering the closure of liquor outlets, excluding those attached to star hotels and registered clubs in the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate from 6 am on Saturday up to 6 am on Sunday.

