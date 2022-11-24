| After Brief Respite Winter Chill To Stage Comeback In Hyderabad On Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Construction workers try to beat the severe winter chill with a small fire in Banjara Hills. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Though the city experienced warm weather conditions on Thursday after a brief tryst with biting cold last week, the comfort might not last long.

The minimum temperature in the city today rose to above 20 degree Celsius mark after the mercury remained hovering around 16 degree Celsius and 17 degree Celsius, for few days.

However, the weather forecasts look at the winter chill staging a comeback on Sunday and the minimum temperatures are expected to drop below 15 degree Celsius across the city.

The India Meteorological Department–Hyderabad (IMD-H) meanwhile sounded a yellow alert for Adilabad, Jagtial, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Rajanna Sircilla for Friday. On Saturday, the minimum temperature at Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, and Mancherial is expected to further dip with the weather department issuing an orange alert.