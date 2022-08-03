Woman among three held for murdering daily wage earner in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:42 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Kaghaznagar DSP Karunakar briefs details of the arrest to pressmen in Sirpur (T) on Wednesday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Three persons including a woman were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly murdering a daily wage earner of Madhya Pradesh at Itukalapahad village in Sirpur (T) on Sunday. The incident came to light on Tuesday.

Kaghaznagar DSP A Karunakar told pressmen that the accused persons Madavi Parvati, Madavi Ramlal and his cousin brother Ramu all belong to Balagarh district of Madhya Pradesh. Parvati and her paramour Ramlal already were booked on charges of murder Madavi Devender (40) at a plantation of the forest department at Itukalapahada on Sunday night.

On being interrogated, Parvati confessed to committing the crime for to continue her illicit affair with Ramlal. She admitted that she and her paramour killed Devender with the help of their colleague Ramu on Sunday night under the influence of liquor. She revealed that Devender caught her when she was with Ramlal on Saturday night.

The woman disclosed that the three buried the body of her husband at a spot located near their worksite. She told policemen that she developed friendship with Ramlal while being engaged in plantation works. The three and some other persons of Madhya Pradesh migrated to Sirpur (T) in search of livelihood two months back. DSP commended Koutala Inspector Budde Swamy and Sirpur (T) Sub-Inspector M Ravi Kumar for chasing the mystery behind the murder in quick time.