Woman beaten to death with pestle in Khammam

According to the police, Akkirala Devamani, 32, was working as a conductor in Khammam TSRTC depot. She was having frequent quarrels with her husband Rambabu for quite some time now.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:41 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

According to the police, Akkirala Devamani, 32, was working as a conductor in Khammam TSRTC depot. She was having frequent quarrels with her husband Rambabu for quite some time now.

Khammam: A woman was beaten to death with a pestle, allegedly by her husband, near the RTC depot in Khammam city.

According to the police, Akkirala Devamani, 32, was working as a conductor in Khammam TSRTC depot. She was having frequent quarrels with her husband Rambabu for quite some time now. During an argument on Sunday night, Rambabu hit her with a pestle, killing her on the spot.

Police have booked a case and are investigating.