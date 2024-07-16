Decomposed body of unidentified woman found in Ranga Reddy

The body of an unidentified woman, aged around 30 years, was found in the bushes near the Gopalaswamy Devasthanam at Vemulasarva village in Keshampet mandal of Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday evening.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 09:43 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: A decomposed body of a woman was found at an isolated place in Keshampet mandal of Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday evening.

The body of the woman aged around 30 years, was found in the bushes near the Gopalaswamy Devasthanam at Vemulasarva village in Keshampet by local people. On being alerted the Keshampet police rushed to the spot and informed the clues team.

The scientific officers arrived at the scene and collected some material from the place. The body is shifted to mortuary where it is preserved for identification.

“There are no external injuries on the body. We are trying to identify the woman first so that we can know when, why and how she had come here,” said an official of Keshampet police station.

The police registered a case of suspicious death and making efforts to identify the woman. The police suspect the woman might have died at least three days ago.