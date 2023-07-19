| Woman Critically Injured In Attack By Brother In Up

By PTI Published Date - 01:59 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Bahraich: A woman was critically injured when her brother, a retired Army personnel, hit her with a sharp object following a dispute, police said on Wednesday.

Haricharan, a retired army person, had some dispute with his sister Radha and elderly parents. He attacked them with a spade during which Radha sustained grievous injuries, Station House Officer of Kotwali Dehat Police station Shamsher Bahadur Singh said.

The woman was admitted to a hospital and her condition is said to be critical, he said.

Singh said the incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at Dharsawan village.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated, the SHO said.

“The accused appears to of unstable mind. The matter is being looked into before making any arrest,” he said.

According to the police, Radha used to live with her parents after separating from her husband.