TSDCA seizes overpriced medicines in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 May 2024, 12:38 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) has seized two overpriced medicines Vasfin Ointment and Intracop-200 capsules in which the MRP indicated on the label was higher when compared to the ceiling price fixed by the pricing regulatory authority of the Central Government.

Vasfin (0.5mg) ointment, manufactured by Dermiderm Biotech, Haryana and marketed by Vityl Pharmaceuticals, Hyderabad, was seized at Beeramguda, Ameenpur, Sangareddy. The ointment was being retailed with an MRP (on the label) of Rs 140 for 5 gm tube while the ceiling price for 5 gm tube is Rs 113.6 per 5 gm, indicating that the company was charging an excess of Rs. 26.40 from customers, a press release said.

The MRP (on the label) of Itracop-200 capsules, manufactured by Zenith Drugs, Indore and marketed by Rhon-Poule Lifescience, Indore, is Rs 285 per 10 capsules while the ceiling price for each capsule is Rs. 22.12. However, the manufacturing company was charging the customer an excess of Rs 37.30 for 10 capsules.

The samples of the Vasfin ointment were lifted from medical shops in and around Beeramguda, Ameenpur village, Sangareddy district while the Itracop-200 capsules were lifted from medical shops in Malkajgiri.