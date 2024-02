Woman found murdered in Sangareddy

A woman was found murdered on the outskirts of Madharam village in Hathnoora Manda. She was killed and the body set on fire

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 February 2024, 09:45 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: A woman was found murdered on the outskirts of Madharam village in Hathnoora Manda. She was Vadde Sunitha (35) of Govindarajpally. She was killed and the body set on fire. A case has been registered. The body was sent to the Government Hospital in Sangareddy for postmortem.

Also Read Two killed, one critically injured as lorry hits bike in Mancherial