Boy suffers injuries after being assaulted by migrant labourer

By PTI Published Date - 02:10 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Malappuram: A 12-year-old boy sustained injuries after allegedly being beaten up by a migrant worker in this district as a tyre that the child was playing with accidentally hit him.

The incident took place early this month and the boy has been under treatment at Manjeri Medical College here for the injuries since then.

The incident came to light after the boy’s parents lodged a complaint in this regard with the Thenhipalam police here on Wednesday.

Quoting the family, police said the migrant worker had beaten up the child cruelly, alleging the tyre he was playing with hit him on his body.

He allegedly grabbed a stick from the hand of the boy and beat him all over, according to the complaint.

“A case was registered, and an investigation was launched to locate and take into custody the accused,” a police officer said.

The condition of the boy is stable as of now, he added.