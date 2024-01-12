| Woman Kills Two Children Hangs Self After Husband Denies To Buy New Clothes For Festival

Woman kills two children, hangs self after husband expresses inability to buy new clothes for festival

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 January 2024, 06:53 PM

Representational Image

Nagarkurnool: Inability of a watcher at Peddavagu base camp to buy new clothes for his wife and children led to a major tragedy after his wife killed two children before ending her life on Thursday night, police said.

Chinna Bayanna, who works as a watcher at the Peddavagu base camp told his wife Nagamma that he was unable to buy clothes for her and children as he was not getting his salary for the last four months.

An argument reportedly ensued between the man and his wife following which Bayanna went away. In a fit of rage Nagamma strangled her two children – Bayamma (3) and Yadamma (1) and hanged herself, even as Bayanna went to Mannanuru to buy clothes.

A pall of gloom descended on the village with the death of three persons. Police investigation is on.