Woman, paramour arrested for killing husband in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: The police arrested a woman who allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her paramour at Gaddigutta village in Laxmidevipalli mandal in the district last month.

At a press conference here on Saturday, Assistant Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju said a 40-year-old man called Boda Ramlal of Gaddigutta village was found dead at his agricultural field on March 25. The police booked a case based on the complaint of the deceased person’s son, B Ramesh. As the case was being investigated by the police, Ramlal’s wife Boda Chinni and a resident of the village, Bhukya Joga Rao, who were suspects in the case, absconded from the village.

While the police were searching for the suspects, they both approached Gaddigutta sarpanch Banoth Ravi on Saturday and confessed to their crime. The sarpanch handed them over to the police, who took them into custody for further questioning.

During the interrogation, Chinni and Joga Rao have confessed that they were engaged in illicit relationship for the past one year. Ramlal who came to know their relationship used to quarrel with wife and in view of which they both plotted to eliminate the former.

On March 24 night, Ramlal went to his field to water the crop and Chinni passed on this information to her paramour. Chinni and Joga Rao arrived at the field where Joga Rao strangled Ramlal with his hands, while Chinni tied the legs of her husband with a scarf preventing him from resisting the murder.

Later, they placed the deceased on a bed sheet and placed a liquor bottle and a few fried fish pieces by his side in order to make his death look natural, the ASP Raju explained. Both the accused were arrested and would be produced before the court, he added.

