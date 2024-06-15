Woman, paramour held for murdering teacher in Adilabad

Gajender (40) was found dead after being bludgeoned to death with a boulder at Arjuni village in Gadiguda mandal, when he was on his way to work at a school in Mediguda village in Jainath mandal on June 12.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 06:06 PM

Representational Image

Adilabad: Police solved the mystery behind murder of a government teacher by arresting his wife, her paramour and two other persons.

Utnoor DSP Nagender said Vijayalaxmi, wife of government teacher Gajender of Nagolkonda in Narnoor, her paramour Rathod Mahesh from Thadihanthoor in Narnoor, Bade Sushil belonging to Pardhanwada in Bela mandal and Urvetha Krishna, a resident of Bela mandal centre were the accused who were arrested. Gajender (40) was found dead after being bludgeoned to death with a boulder at Arjuni village in Gadiguda mandal, when he was on his way to work at a school in Mediguda village in Jainath mandal on June 12.

Also Read Government teacher bludgeoned to death in Adilabad

During interrogation, Vijayalaxmi confessed to committing the crime with the help of Mahesh by hiring Sushil and Krishna, employees of a fuel station, as Gajender was preventing her from continuing her illicit relationship with Mahesh. She admitted to a deal for Rs 3 lakh to Sushil and Krishna for killing her husband. Stating that she was having an affair with Mahesh since 2015, she said her parents had performed her wedding with Gajender in 2017 after which the couple had a son. Vijayalaxmi was however still in touch with Mahesh and had tendered an apology when Gajender brought the issue to the notice of elders in their community.