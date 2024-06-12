Government teacher bludgeoned to death in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 June 2024, 08:16 PM

Adilabad: Unidentified persons bludgeoned a government teacher to death with boulders when he was on his way to work at Kolamguda hamlet under Arjuni village in Gadiguda mandal mandal on Wednesday. The reason behind the murder was yet to be ascertained.

Gadiguda police said the teacher was identified as Jadav Gajanand (40) from Srinagar Colony in Adilabad. He worked as Telugu language teacher with a school at Canal Mediguda village in Jainath mandal. He hailed from Nagulakonda village in Narnoor mandal. The assailants repeatedly hit Gajanand on the head with boulders, resulting in his death. He was heading to Canal Mediguda from Nagulakonda on a motorbike when they waylaid and attacked him, police said.

Gajanand is survived by his wife and two children. Based on a complaint received from Gajanand’s father, a murder case was registered. Investigation is on.

Meanwhile, Utnoor DSP Nagender and Narnoor Inspector Raheem Pasha inspected the spot of the crime. Police suspected that the teacher might have been killed following family disputes.