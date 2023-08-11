Wardhannapet Community Health Centre set to become 100-bed hospital

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Warangal: The 30-bed Community Health Centre (CHC) located in Wardhannapet, catering to the medical and health needs of the poor in the surrounding areas in the Warangal district, is set for a transformation into a 100-bed hospital, thanks to the government efforts to improve the health facilities in the state for the economically disadvantaged.

The CHC has been providing services not only to the people of the Wardhannapet mandal but also to the poor in Rayaparthy, Zaffergadh, and Parvathagiri mandals. In view of this, the local MLA MLA Aroori Ramesh has been doing efforts for the upgrading of the CHC into a fully-fledged 100-bed hospital for the last four years.

Due to this, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday announced the upgrade of Wardhannapet CHC to a 100-bed hospital at a meeting at the camp office in Hyderabad, said MLA A Ramesh, who received the GO copy pertaining to the upgrade of the CHC.

The Minister also announced Rs 26 crore for the development of the hospital and the acquisition of advanced medical equipment. These crucial administrative permissions mark a significant stride towards providing comprehensive and advanced medical services to the marginalised.