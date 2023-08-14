Telangana: People assured of steps to repair damaged roads in Wardhannapet

District Collector Sikta Patnaik and Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh inspected the damaged Bairanpally-Pegadapally road and asked officials to repair the damaged road immediately

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Collector Sikta Patnaik wades through water in a stream near Bairanpally village on Monday.

Hanmakonda: District Collector Sikta Patnaik and Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh inspected the damaged Bairanpally-Pegadapally road on Monday and asked officials to repair the damaged road immediately.

Officials were asked to prepare plans to prevent such situations in future. Heavy rains last month had damaged the roads and crops in Wardhannapet constituency. MLA Ramesh said the government would support the farmers who lost their crops due to the floods.

“The authorities are currently assessing the crop loss in the area. The farmers who have lost their crops due to the floods will be compensated by the government soon,” he said.

