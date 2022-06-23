Two youths die in road accident near Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:17 AM, Thu - 23 June 22

Warangal: Two youths had died when their bike hit a stationary lorry near Naidu Petrol pump under Khila Warangal mandal limits in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased were Gaddala Madhukar of Illandha village of Wardhannapet mandal and his relative Ganesh of Wardhannapet.

They died on the spot as their motorcycle rammed into the lorry in the back side. It is said that they were returning to Illandha after purchasing vegetables for lunch at a marriage function.

The bodies have been shifted to the MGM Hospital for autopsy.