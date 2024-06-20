Woman summoned by cops in theft case, consumes poison, dies in Nagarkurnool

Published Date - 20 June 2024

Nagarkurnool: A 28-year-old woman, who was an accused in a theft case, consumed poison after the police summoned her to the police station for an inquiry on Thursday.

According to Kollapur police, Lakshmi was working in a medical shop and was allegedly involved in a theft case in October 2023. There used to be frequent fights between Lakshmi and her husband Venkateshwarlu over the issue.

When Lakshmi was called for inquiry on Thursday, she is said to have consumed poison and turned up at the police station. Unaware of her condition, the staff asked her to sit in a chair, but she collapsed. She was rushed to a local hospital. After examining her condition, doctors said she had consumed poison and would have to be shifted to the Government General Hospital, Nagarkurnool, the Kollapur police said.

She breathed her last while undergoing treatment. Venkateshwarlu, out of fear that police would arrest him for fighting with Lakshmi did not turn up to receive even her body and did not respond to phone calls from the police.

After Lakshmi’s relatives turned up and said they had no doubts over her death, a postmortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the relatives, the police added.