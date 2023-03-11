| Woman Uses Matrimonial Site To Compare Salaries Of Different Companies Internet Is Impressed

Hyderabad: There have earlier been stories about people discovering their true love on professional networking sites like LinkedIn. However, the story of a woman using a matrimonial site to her own benefit and propelling herself far ahead in her career is now going viral online.

A LinkedIn user named Ashveen Bansal shared an impressive story about how his friend utilised a matchmaking platform to choose and compare the salary structures offered by companies.

“So a friend told me she is using #jeevansathi.com to see compensation of different companies through people’s profiles and then applying there,” he wrote.

The post quickly caught the attention of online users with over 35k likes. While many lauded the woman for her smart move, others expressed their will to follow the idea.

“Wondering if Jeevansathi.com can actually monetize this data – maybe ask people registered (and non-paying) to pay every time they want to see it? (sic),” said a user.

“What she didn’t know is that half of population lie about their salaries on marriage portals (sic),” said another.

“Yes and surprisingly I noticed this too that all men are getting paid higher than women with the same profile plus international travel. (sic),” stated the third user.