Women are better in business than men, says Rahul Jain

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:38 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Hyderabad: A one-day workshop was organised for the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) where the members were coached by one of the top business coaches in India, Rahul Jain on ‘Double Your Profits’ here in the city.

The day-long workshop was attended by about 190 participants, comprising FLO members, their family members, friends, and business contacts.

Rahul Jain is known for his workshops where he coaches people on how they can run their business operations, working one day a week and double the profits every year.

“Women are better in business than men. Intrinsically, they are more attuned to business. If given a chance they prove this statement correct. Traditionally men are considered to be more profit-minded in business than women, but now things are changing and women are proving that they are in no way less than any,” he said at the workshop.

The workshop was ideal for those business owners who are struggling with cancelled orders, non-performing sales teams, shrinking margins, and others, a press release said.

