Erik Solheim explores Solar Roof Cycling Track in Hyderabad

Former executive director of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP), and founder of the Green Belt and Road Institute, took to X (formerly Twitter) and appreciated the track. He made a try run with Special Chief Secretary of the MA&UD department Arvind Kumar.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:33 AM, Sun - 17 September 23

Global Leader Test Drives Solar Roof Cycling Track

Hyderabad: Looks like noted environmentalist Erik Solheim is making the most of his visit to Hyderabad. After planting a sapling at Begumpet under the Green India Challenge, on Sunday he tried out the Solar Roof Cycling Track near the Outer Ring Road.

“Telangana dynamic leader @KTRBRS saw a tweet I made showcasing such a track in Korea. He asked people if this could be done in India? In the next few days the tracks will open!!” he wrote.

The 23-kms three-lane track has two stretches converging at Narsingi Junction. An 8.5 kms from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy and another 14.5 kms stretch from Kollur to Narsingi.

The track has facilities including parking spaces, surveillance cameras, bicycle docking and rental stations, food courts, drinking water, restrooms, and basic bicycle repair shops.

Apart from protecting cyclists from sun, rain, and other weather conditions, the solar roof panels will isolate them from main traffic enhancing safety, in addition to producing clean energy.

Wonderful! Hyderabad 🇮🇳 Solar Roof Cycling Track! Telangana dynamic leader @KTRBRS saw a tweet I made showcasing such a track in Korea. He asked people if this could be done in India? In the next few days the tracks will open!! So glad to make a try run with @arvindkumar_ias pic.twitter.com/VmsQrufD56 — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) September 17, 2023