Women in action to watch out for this year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:00 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hyderabad: 2023 is the year where women in action are taking centre stage like never before, with back-to-back theatrical releases. These leading ladies are not only redefining the boundaries of action in cinema but also serve as role models, breaking stereotypes, and inspiring women worldwide.

This year, the big screen has been graced with a stellar lineup of dynamic and talented actors who have taken the film industry by storm. From action-packed sequences to powerful performances, Nayanthara, Aishwarya Rajesh, Katrina Kaif and Brie Larson are captivating with action-packed performances, leaving audiences impressed with their moves.

Nayanthara

One of the most renowned actors in the south film industry, Nayanthara is majorly known for her impactful performance across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. She recently made her debut in Bollywood with Atlee’s ‘Jawan’, packing a solid punch alongside SRK. The actor was praised for her action sequences and the audiences wish to see more of it! As a woman of substance and style, Nayanthara is all set to redefine her role in the space of action.

Aishwarya Rajesh

Aishwarya Rajesh’s upcoming film ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ has had audiences wait with bated breath as it features – Vikram and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role. The rising action icon appears versatile in the trailer, which is action-packed and set to release on November 24. Post this, Aishwarya will be seen in ‘Boomika’, a psychological thriller set against a backdrop of the consequences of the unsettling events caused by deforestation.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has transitioned from a Bollywood diva to an action sensation. Films like ‘Sooryavanshi’ and her upcoming movie ‘Tiger 3’ are proof of her dedication to perfecting action sequences and stunts. Katrina’s commitment to her craft ensures that she is set to dazzle as an action diva.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson continues to captivate audiences with her iconic role as Captain Marvel. With her connection to the Marvel Universe, her forthcoming project, ‘The Marvels’ promises to showcase her versatility as an action star. Audiences can look forward to Brie’s impeccable action prowess and compelling performances.

Get ready for an action-packed year with these incredible leading ladies.

