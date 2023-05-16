Women leaders from Maharashtra join BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: Several women leaders from various political parties of Maharashtra joined the BRS in the presence of Party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday. These joinings are the latest in the huge influx being witnessed by the BRS in the neighbouring Maharashtra.

The women leaders, who were welcomed into the party by Chandrashekhar Rao with the party scarf, said they were impressed by the women welfare and development schemes implemented by the Telangana government. They said the schemes had set an example for the country and that the priority given to women in government schemes was a testament to the vision of the BRS chief.

The women leaders who vowed to work towards a better future for all women in India, expressed confidence that Chandrashekhar Rao would lead the BRS to victory in the upcoming elections and that he would work to ensure that all women in the country had equal opportunities.

Several sitting elected representatives of urban and rural local bodies, and also the party leaders from BJP, Shiv Sena, BSP, Congress and others, joined the BRS on Tuesday. MLA A Jeevan Reddy, Manik Kadam and others also were present.