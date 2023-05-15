The nation needs leaders like KCR: Vinayakrao Patil

A close relative of former Maharashtra Chief Minister, the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, Patil shared his views on multiple issues with S Sandeep Kumar

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 08:48 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

A close relative of former Maharashtra Chief Minister, the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, Patil shared his views on multiple issues with S Sandeep Kumar

Hyderabad: At 72 years, Vinayakrao Patil from Kawtha village in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, fights relentlessly for farmers’ rights. Earlier this month, he staged a fast unto death demanding replication of Telangana’s welfare and development programmes and forced the Maharashtra government to constitute a committee to study the possibilities. A close relative of former Maharashtra Chief Minister, the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, Patil shared his views on multiple issues with S. Sandeep Kumar.

Farmers’ issues in Maharashtra

Even after 50 years, farmers in Maharashtra are struggling for Minimum Support Price and to earn decent money from farming. Over 1,200 farmers, especially young ryots have died by suicide in one year, particularly in Marathwada and Vidharbha areas.

Demand for Telangana Model

On January 6, I personally met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for over one and half hours in Hyderabad. The Telangana government, by implementing Rythu Bandhu, extending 24×7 free power and water supply, is cutting down the farmer’s production cost. Unless production cost was cut down, farmers cannot reap profits. Cotton production cost is about Rs.9,000 per quintal and the Maharashtra government gives Rs.7,000. Similarly, for sugarcane it costs nearly Rs.3,800 per ton and farmers get Rs.3,000. This is where Telangana’s programmes can make a change.

BRS has grand plans for Maharashtra

Why not! There is a political vacuum and leadership crisis in Maharashtra. No party is in a position in contest all the 288 seats due to their political alliances in the State. All sections, including women, youth, farmers, employees are fed up and are looking for a change. The BRS Government is known for its development works across the nation. It can trigger new hope among Maharashtra people.

The difference BRS can make in Maharashtra

Farmers and dalits will definitely support BRS as they have been neglected for years. Farmers get assistance of Rs.500 under PM Kisan Yojana and Rs.500 under CM Kisan Yojana. Both the Modi government and Maharashtra government have fixed farmers salary at Rs.1,000 a month, while daily wage labour earns Rs.500 a day. This is not Kisan Samman Yojana but it is Kisan Apaman Yojana.

After the BRS meetings at Nanded and Aurangabad, the Maharashtra government was forced to announce an input subsidy but that is not sufficient. I have no political ambitions. Today, the nation needs leaders like KCR, who strive for farmers’ welfare.

Your future plans

After my hunger strike, the government has agreed to constitute a committee to study the Telangana Model. If it fails to deliver, large scale protests will be launched and Ministers will not be allowed to step into Assembly in June.

Also Read CM KCR lauds new Grandmaster Praneeth, announces cash reward