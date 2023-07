Women’s Inter-District Football Championship: Jahnavi leads Nizamabad to title win

Jahnavi scored a hat-trick to guide Nizamabad to title in the 9th Women's State Sub-Junior Girls Inter-District Football Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Winners Nizamabad girls after their win over Nalgonda in the final

Hyderabad: Jahnavi scored a hat-trick to guide Nizamabad to title in the 9th Women’s State Sub-Junior Girls Inter-District Football Championship held at Nizamabad district police ground on Thursday.

Jahnavi hogged the limelight with her commanding performance while Sahasra scored a lone goal as Nizamabad thrashed Nalgonda 4-1 in the summit clash.

Results: Final: Nizamabad 4 (Jahnavi 3, Sahasra 1) bt Nalgonda 0; Awards: Top Scorer: Jahnavi (Nizamabad), Best Player: Keerthana (Nalgonda), Best Goalkeeper: Shreen Khatoon (Karimnagar), Best Midfielder: Hemalatha (Mahububnagar), Best Striker: Arathi (Adilabad).