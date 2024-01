Women’s T20 Cricket New Rankings 2024 | Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Beth Mooney

30 January 2024

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma has risen to joint second in the ICC women’s T20I bowling rankings, while Renuka Singh moves up to 10th.

South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba drops three places.