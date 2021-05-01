Workers lauded for NTPC growth

By | Published: 6:29 pm

Peddapalli: Sunil Kumar, Chief General Manager, National Thermal Power Corporation (Ramagundam & Telangana), said organisation’s growth coupled with workers’ growth help maintain cordial industrial relation and NTPC always strives its best to provide best workplace facilities for its workers.

NTPC was one of the great places to work in and workers’ contribution in making the company a world-class organisation was highly noteworthy, he said, while addressing the May Day celebrations held in NTPC on Saturday. The programme was conducted in an open space at May Day Park of the plant while adhering to Covid protocols.

Sunil Kumar hoisted the May Day flag and highlighted several initiatives being undertaken by the company for the welfare of the workers. He asked them to work with ‘safety first’ motto besides strict adherence to Covid guidelines.

He also lauded the efforts of workers in uninterrupted power supply during the pandemic. He further underlined the significance of healthy communication between management and labour unions which helps address workers’ issues.

NTPC senior officials and members of different unions and associations, CISF officials, employees and a few workers were present.

