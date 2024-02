| Wildlife Sanctuaries In Telangana Are New Summer Destinations Pocharam Srisailam Amrabad

Wildlife Sanctuaries in Telangana are new Summer Destinations | Pocharam, Srisailam, Amrabad

Explore wildlife sanctuaries in Telangana for a unique family vacation in the summer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 04:40 PM

Hyderabad: Explore wildlife sanctuaries in Telangana for a unique family vacation in the summer. Popular spots include Pocharam Dam and Wildlife Sanctuary, Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary, Amrabad Tiger Reserve, Nagarjuna Sagar – Srisailam Sanctuary, and Pranahita Wildlife Sanctuary. These sanctuaries offer unique experiences, such as observing animals, picnicking, boat rides, and exploring forested islands. Embark on a wild and exciting adventure this summer.

