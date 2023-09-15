TS Chief Wildlife Warden and forest officials to Costa Rica

A team of forest officers from Telangana led by Lokesh Jayaswal are travelling to Costa Rica on a study tour on ‘Eco-Restoration and payment of Ecosystem Services’ between September 17 and 27.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:13 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Lokesh Jayaswal PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden

Hyderabad: A team of forest officers from Telangana led by Lokesh Jayaswal, Chief Wildlife Warden, as part of partnership agreement between India and United States (US) on Sustainable Forest and Climate Adaptation, are travelling to Costa Rica on a study tour on ‘Eco-Restoration and payment of Ecosystem Services’ between September 17 and 27.

Lokesh Jayaswal has been state nodal officer for ‘Forest Plus 2.0 – USAID programme’ launched in 2019 which has brought latest methodology and technologies in mainstreaming ecosystem services in to planning and implementation and has helped in a systematic and scientific approach to ‘Rejuvenation of Degraded Forests’ , which is part of Telangana Haritha Haram initiative.

Lokesh Jayaswal, who has a M.S. degree in ‘Environment and Sustainable Development” from University College London, United Kingdom, has also successfully presented the achievements under “Telangana Ku Haritha Haram” in 25thT World Congress of International union of Forest Research Organization (IUFRO) at Curitiba, Brazil during 2019, the press release added.