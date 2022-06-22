Workshop on role of media in science popularisation at NIT Warangal on July 1

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:06 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Warangal: Science Communication Popularization and Extension (SCoPE), a central government project aimed at carrying out science popularization activities in vernacular languages in the country, will organise a one-day workshop on “Role of the Print and Electronic Media for Science Popularization in AP and Telangana” on July 1 at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here.

Noted science communicators and popular science writers will be deliberating on some selected areas and to visualize new avenues and modes of science popularization in the light of the current trends in the science and technological advances and journalistic features. Ideas and suggestions towards this objective will be arrived at from the deliberations of the participants and resource persons, said Principal Investigator, SCoPE, Prof K Laxma Reddy here on Wednesday.

The editors of Telugu news dailies, magazines, e-journals and media channels were requested to depute a journalist dealing with science features and columns for the workshop. Registrations can be done by sending an e-mail at ‘scopeoffice@nitw.ac.in’ or WhatsApp to 9573048943 with name, address, mobile number, qualification, newspaper/TV Channel, etc mentioned on or before June 25. For further details, contact K Sandhya Rani, Technical Assistant, SCoPE, at 9573048943.