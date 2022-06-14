World Blood Donation Day: Harish Rao urges people to donate blood

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:41 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Health Minister T Harish Rao speaking in mega blood donation camp organised at Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday. Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Blood Donation Day on Tuesday, Health Minister T Harish Rao urged people to volunteer and donate blood in large numbers.

In Telangana, every year, there is a demand for 4 lakh units of blood. However, blood banks across the State are just about able to collect 3.7 lakh units. The shortage of blood has to be met and this is where voluntary organisations and philanthropists can play an important role, Harish Rao, during a visit to the mega blood bank organised at Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday, said. Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar, who accompanied Harish Rao, also volunteered and decided to donate blood during the mega blood donation camp.

The Health Minister congratulated MLAs Ch Laxma Reddy, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Marri Janardhan Reddy Challa Dharma Reddy and senior health officials from the hospital for holding the mega blood donation camp.