World Breastfeeding Week 2022: 5 points you need to know about breastfeeding

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:54 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Representational Image

World Breastfeeding Week, a joint global campaign undertaken by WHO and UNICEF, is observed every year from August 1 to 7 to raise awareness among people regarding breastfeeding. The campaign is organized by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA), and the overall goal of the week is to advocate the benefits of breastfeeding around the world.

According to UNICEF, “Breastfeeding acts as a baby’s first vaccine, providing critical protection from diseases and death.’’

It was first celebrated in 1992 and is now observed in 170 countries.

As per WHO, “Fewer than half of all newborn babies are breastfed in the first hour of life, leaving them more vulnerable to disease and death. And only 44% of infants are exclusively breastfed in the first 6 months of life, short of the World Health Assembly target of 50% by 2025.

Theme for 2022

The theme for this year is ‘Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility.’

Here are a few points about the benefits of breastfeeding

• Breast milk has the perfect amount of vitamins and proteins, including sugar and fat, necessary for the survival and growth of the baby.

• It offers strong protection against infections, allergies, and illnesses, including middle ear infections, respiratory tract infections, and childhood leukemia, among other diseases.

• After giving birth to a baby, the mammary gland of a woman produces a special type of fluid named colostrum. It is rich in nutrients, antibodies, and antioxidants. Colostrum is also necessary for strengthening the immune system of the newborn child.

• Breast milk contains Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), an omega-3 fatty acid, that helps in the proper development of the baby’s brain. As per the world’s largest medical library, the National Library of Medicine, DHA intake may contribute to optimal conditions for brain development.

• Feeding a baby with breast milk decreases the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). A study, published in March 2009, by the American Academy of Pediatrics, showed that breastfeeding reduced deaths occurring due to SIDS by approximately 50% at all ages during babyhood or childhood.