World Heritage Week: Telangana culture and handlooms highlighted at British Parliament

Pochampalli handloom and folk tradition of Telangana was presented by Vanamala Acha through a dance tribute to Mahankali Ammavaaru

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:29 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Heritage Week, the Sanskruti Centre for Cultural Excellence organised a cultural event titled Hasta Shilpam at House of Lords of British Parliament in which Telangana culture and handlooms were highlighted.

Pochampalli handloom and folk tradition of Telangana was presented by Vanamala Acha through a dance tribute to Mahankali Ammavaaru, while another Telugu girl Ananya Vilina has presented Apatani tribal dance of Arunachal Pradesh, a true demonstration of blending of diverse cultures.

Handlooms and weaving traditions of Rajasthan, Sindh, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Odisha were also tastefully presented. Considering that there is a sizeable Sindhi community in Hyderabad, Dr Lakhumal Luhana’s presentation on Ajrak tradition gained huge attention, a press release said.

The event received exceptional feedback from the attendees for its rich and meaningful content, a first of its kind at the British Parliament. Presenters were introduced by renowned singer-songwriter Renu Gidoomal and vote of thanks was rendered by Ragasudha Vinjamuri, Founder-Trustee of Sanskruti Centre, the release said.

The Hasta Shilpam event was hosted by parliamentarian Baroness Verma, UK’s former Minister for Energy and Climate Change and presently Chancellor of Roehampton University. In her opening speech, she emphasised on the importance of preserving traditions and heritage and commended Sanskruti Centre for its continued efforts and cultural initiatives to raise awareness of unique art forms and linguistic diversity of India.