KTR promises Tripartite Welfare Board for gig workers in Telangana

The welfare board would have a legal cell and if any company violated the contract, a gig worker could approach the legal cell that would be equipped with a team of lawyers from the government to initiate legal action, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:23 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

BRS working president KT Rama Rao in an informal interaction with gig workers in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Stating that Hyderabad was Telangana’s economic engine, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday promised to set up a Tripartite Welfare Board for the three lakh gig workers working in the State soon after returning to power on December 3.

The welfare board would include companies, the State government and the gig workers. It would have a legal cell and if any company violated the contract, a gig worker could approach the legal cell that would be equipped with a team of lawyers from the government to initiate legal action, he said.

The BRS working president had an informal interaction with gig workers here and assured them all support from the State government for their welfare. A meeting would be convened in January with the companies to ensure that health insurance, provident funds and ESI were provided for gig workers as it would ensure job security for them, he said.

“This apart, measures will be taken to discuss initiating a base salary model for gig workers, besides the payments they receive per delivery. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure your welfare,” Rama Rao told them.

Stressing that Hyderabad was like a mother, who takes care of all the people coming from different cities and States for employment and livelihood, he said Hyderabad was Telangana’s economic engine. Briefing them about the progress in the IT, Industries and life sciences sectors in Hyderabad, the BRS working president stated during 2014, there were 3.23 lakh IT jobs with the numbers rising to nearly 10 lakh jobs in 2023. One IT job would create four indirect jobs in the service sector, he said.

During the interaction, a few workers explained how a few companies had removed incentives and had not increased fare prices. Responding positively to them, the BRS working president said that these companies operated not only in Telangana but also in other States and countries.

“A detailed meeting will be conducted with the companies to discuss all these issues and come up with positive solutions,” Rama Rao assured.

When a gig worker asked as to why the State government could not launch an app that would help deliver food ordering, cab booking, and other online services, he said there was one such app being operated in Kerala.

“We will study the app and its operations and explore all possibilities of replicating it in Telangana,” Rama Rao said.