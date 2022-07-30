Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Telangana Police constable wins bronze medal at World Police and Fire Games 2022

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 04:48 PM, Sat - 30 July 22
Hyderabad: Dudyala Gopala Krishnaiah, police constable with the Vigilance & Enforcement Department, won the Bronze Medal in Taekwondo Kyorugi – Mens in under 80 kg category in the 40 age group, at World Police and Fire Games-2022 being held at Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Gopala Krishnaiah, 43, achieved the feat representing Telangana Police Department at the Games being held from July 22 to 31.

A native of Ramaiahguda village of Vikarabad district, he joined the Police Department in the year 2003 and is presently working in Vigilance & Enforcement Department since 2015 on deputation basis.

Director General, Vigilance & Enforcement, Anjani Kumar congratulated and appreciated Gopala Krishnaiah on getting the Bronze Medal and elevating the pride of Telangana Police department

