Good response for pre-recruitment screening

By Asif Yar Khan Published: Published Date - 11:52 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Hyderabad: A screening test for pre-recruitment police training programme by the Rachakonda police has evoked good response from police job aspirants on Sunday.

Around 9,000 aspirants took part in the screening test conducted by the Rachakonda police at Sri Chaitanya High School at Nacharam, Avinash College at LB Nagar and Sri Indu College at Ibrahimpatnam.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat who supervised the exam centres reminded that Rachakonda Police Commissionerate had provided free coaching for the earlier notifications and helped several youth in achieving police jobs. He advised the youth to utilise the free coaching opportunity and achieve jobs.

Selected candidates will be provided free training for the upcoming Police recruitment notifications of Telangana Police department. The coaching will be given under supervision of Rachakonda Police Commissoiner.

The State government has accorded approval for recruitment to 16,741 posts including SIs and Constables in the police department. These posts will be recruited through the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board.