| Would Have Been Happier If I Could Avoid The Attack Says Mps Gunman

Would have been happier if I could avoid the attack, says MP’s gunman

Prabhakar's quick response won praise from different quarters, with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao too thanking him personally during his visit to Yashoda Hospital on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:18 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Sangareddy: Begari Prabhakar, the gunman of Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, said he had not realised that the MP was stabbed as he was nabbing the accused, Gatani Raju, when he found him moving aggressively close to the MP.

“I first thought I had successfully thwarted Raju’s attempt to attack the MP,” said Prabhakar, who was standing behind the MP and caught Raju with both hands, snatched away the knife and pushed him aside within the fraction of a second. A second gunman, Gangaram, then joined in and dragged Raju away further.

“I realised the MP was injured when I saw him clutching his abdomen in pain while blood was oozing out,” a visibly emotional Prabhakar said.

Though MP did not feel much pain initially, the severity of the injury aggravated on their way to the Gajwel Hospital, he added.

Prabhakar’s quick response won praise from different quarters, with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao too thanking him personally during his visit to Yashoda Hospital on Monday.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Prabhakar said he had just done his duty. However, the incident left him in great pain because the MP was not one to harm anyone. Stating that he had been working as a gunman with Prabhakar Reddy for over four years, Prabhakar said he had seen Reddy respond to everyone kindly.

“I would have been more happy if had I completely avoided the injury to the MP,” said Prabhakar, a resident of Peddapur village of Sadasivpet in Sangareddy district.

Also Read Central University of Kerala VC Prof H Venkateshwarulu passes away in Hyderabad