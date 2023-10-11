| Wr To Operate 2 Special Trains Between Mumbai And Ahmedabad For India Pak World Cup Cricket Match

WR to operate 2 special trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad for India-Pak World Cup cricket match

A “special fare” will be charged for these trains.

By PTI Updated On - 08:28 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Mumbai: A pair of special superfast trains will be operated between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad stations to cater to the rush of people attending the India-Pakistan World Cup cricket match later this week, the Western Railway said on Wednesday.

The India-Pakistan cricket match will be played on October 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad special train will depart at 9.30 pm on Friday and will reach its destination at 5.30 am on the next day. Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central special train will leave Ahmedabad at 4 am on Sunday and it will arrive at Mumbai Central at 12.10 pm on the same day, a WR release said.

A “special fare” will be charged for these trains, it said.

“The trains will be a great bonanza for cricket fans to witness the India-Pakistan match,” the WR said.

These special trains comprise AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches and they will halt at Dadar, Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat and Vadodara stations in both directions.

The bookings will open from October 12 at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website, as per the release.