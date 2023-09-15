Wrong question paper given to TET aspirants in Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:17 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Representational Image

Rajanna-Sircilla: Candidates appearing for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) were allegedly given the wrong question paper on Friday. Instead of biological science, environment science papers were given to TET aspirants in 15 examination centres in Sircilla.

Noticing the mistake after some time, officials immediately gave the actual biological science question papers and provided additional time to the candidates to write the examination after getting permission from higher officials.

The candidates alleged that the mistake took place only because of the negligence of officials, who reportedly asked them to remove the bubbles marked on the OMR sheet of environment science paper with a whitener.